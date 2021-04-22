Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Makes New $565,000 Investment in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $262,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 33,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $317,000.

SLYG stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.78. 870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,553. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $45.75 and a 1 year high of $90.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.57 and a 200-day moving average of $77.80.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

