Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.0% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 747,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,887,000 after purchasing an additional 52,096 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 68,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 43,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 101,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,231,574. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.41. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.79 and a 52-week high of $56.66.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

