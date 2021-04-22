FinNexus Price Reaches $0.51 on Exchanges (FNX)

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. During the last seven days, FinNexus has traded up 15.1% against the dollar. FinNexus has a market capitalization of $14.80 million and $5.13 million worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FinNexus coin can currently be bought for $0.51 or 0.00000924 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.99 or 0.00071146 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00020020 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.66 or 0.00731155 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.55 or 0.00095903 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,540.62 or 0.08286119 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00050284 BTC.

FinNexus is a coin. It launched on August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 176,495,407 coins and its circulating supply is 29,217,626 coins. FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FinNexus is www.finnexus.io. The Reddit community for FinNexus is https://reddit.com/r/finnexus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FinNexus’ official message board is medium.com/finnexus.

According to CryptoCompare, “FinNexus is the new open finance protocol being built on the Wanchain blockchain. It is a hub for connecting different decentralized ledgers to each other and users, and also for connecting with traditional finance applications. The first iteration of FinNexus will be a marketplace for hybrid decentralized/traditional financial products. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FinNexus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FinNexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

