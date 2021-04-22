Finning International (TSE:FTT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $27.98

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$27.98 and traded as high as C$31.24. Finning International shares last traded at C$30.65, with a volume of 417,204 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$33.00 to C$34.50 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Finning International from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Finning International from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Finning International from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Finning International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.97, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$32.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$28.03.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.66 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Finning International Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Juan Pablo Amar sold 1,396 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.70, for a total transaction of C$45,650.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$895,767.54. Also, Senior Officer Darcy Joel Harrod sold 818 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.18, for a total transaction of C$25,505.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,024 shares in the company, valued at C$281,368.32. Insiders sold a total of 7,191 shares of company stock worth $233,911 over the last 90 days.

About Finning International (TSE:FTT)

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

