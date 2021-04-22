First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $97.54 Million

Equities research analysts expect First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) to post sales of $97.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for First Busey’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $96.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $100.00 million. First Busey posted sales of $96.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Busey will report full year sales of $408.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $400.88 million to $422.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $415.12 million, with estimates ranging from $405.15 million to $436.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). First Busey had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $103.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.73 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on BUSE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of First Busey in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of First Busey in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of BUSE traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,565. First Busey has a 1-year low of $14.25 and a 1-year high of $26.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.03. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in First Busey by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in First Busey by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in First Busey by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in First Busey by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 9.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

