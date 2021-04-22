First Command Bank Has $55,000 Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

First Command Bank lessened its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 29.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,043 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank owned approximately 0.07% of ConocoPhillips worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Truist Securities increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.64.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $50.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.90. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $61.14. The stock has a market cap of $70.06 million, a PE ratio of -44.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

