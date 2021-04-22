First Command Bank Invests $2.98 Million in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,585 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,982,000. NVIDIA accounts for 0.6% of First Command Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,586 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in NVIDIA by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 880 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cascend Securities upped their price target on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $606.61.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVDA opened at $614.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $275.40 and a 1 year high of $648.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $543.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $541.77. The firm has a market cap of $382.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

