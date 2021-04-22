First Command Bank Invests $82,000 in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 109.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 61,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 32,193 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Shares of SMH opened at $249.11 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $241.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.30. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $126.11 and a fifty-two week high of $258.59.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.