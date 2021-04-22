First Command Bank Purchases Shares of 1,246 Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

First Command Bank acquired a new position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,246 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $194,878,000. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,307,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,734,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,856 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,575,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,182 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,997,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 965.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 429,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,481,000 after buying an additional 389,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DELL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.53.

NYSE:DELL opened at $101.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.64. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $37.89 and a one year high of $103.80. The company has a market cap of $77.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. The business had revenue of $26.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $17,548,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 284,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,003,092.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $15,972,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 347,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,274,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 633,754 shares of company stock valued at $52,887,145. 48.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

