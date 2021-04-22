First Command Bank Sells 381 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

First Command Bank lowered its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $94.19 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.85 and a 1-year high of $95.60. The company has a market cap of $146.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.27.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

PM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.31.

In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

