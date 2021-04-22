First Command Bank Sells 600 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

First Command Bank decreased its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 41.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 851 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 91.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 137,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,645,000 after purchasing an additional 8,314 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 26.3% during the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 16,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the first quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

In other PPG Industries news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at $4,759,937.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $173.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $173.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.98.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

PPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Vertical Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.61.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

