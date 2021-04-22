First Command Bank Takes Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

First Command Bank bought a new stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. FAI Wealth Management bought a new stake in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comerica during the first quarter worth about $123,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. DA Davidson raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Comerica from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.09.

In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $288,933.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $206,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Comerica stock opened at $69.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.33 and a 200-day moving average of $58.55. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $73.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 34.83%.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

