First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,544 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,441 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in First Community were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Community by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 47,302 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in First Community by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in First Community by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 68,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 9,160 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in First Community by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in First Community by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Community stock opened at $19.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $143.46 million, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.80. First Community Co. has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.42.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. First Community had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Community Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FCCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of First Community from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.10.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

