First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Community had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 16.65%.

Shares of NASDAQ FCCO traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.06. 12,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,621. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.84 and its 200 day moving average is $17.42. First Community has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.46 million, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of First Community from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Community from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. First Community currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.10.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

