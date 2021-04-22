First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Community had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 7.36%.

First Community stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.21. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,621. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.59 million, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.80. First Community has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FCCO shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on First Community from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Community from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.10.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

