First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Shares Gap Up to $23.43

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.43, but opened at $24.48. First Foundation shares last traded at $23.22, with a volume of 623 shares traded.

FFWM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their target price on First Foundation from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on First Foundation from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Get First Foundation alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.10.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $63.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.69 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 25.59%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Foundation Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is 28.80%.

In other First Foundation news, insider John Hakopian sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,071.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $580,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,559.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,552,250. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Foundation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in First Foundation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in First Foundation by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in First Foundation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA bought a new stake in First Foundation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. 61.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.