First Hawaiian (FHB) to Release Earnings on Friday

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $188.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.24 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 24.17%. On average, analysts expect First Hawaiian to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

First Hawaiian stock opened at $27.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.34. First Hawaiian has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $30.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.79.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

