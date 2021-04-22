First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. First Horizon had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS.

First Horizon stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.28. The company had a trading volume of 5,562,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,848,136. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. First Horizon has a 52 week low of $6.93 and a 52 week high of $18.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.19 and a 200-day moving average of $14.12. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.14%.

In other First Horizon news, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 25,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $346,832.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 216,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,126.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $1,517,467.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 941,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,706,870.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FHN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.45.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

