First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 46.84%. The business had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:FR traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.00. 1,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 966,738. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $31.65 and a 52 week high of $50.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.07%.

In other news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 25,000 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $1,083,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 232,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,076,073.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.69.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

