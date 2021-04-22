First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $53.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. First Industrial Realty Trust traded as high as $49.96 and last traded at $49.96, with a volume of 296 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.70.

FR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.69.

In other news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $1,083,500.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 232,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,076,073.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,524,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,784,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,680,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $660,638,000 after buying an additional 566,388 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,516,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,408,000 after buying an additional 488,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,228,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,748,000 after buying an additional 249,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 0.84.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.21. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 46.84%. The firm had revenue of $112.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 62.07%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

