First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Issues Earnings Results

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 8.77%.

First Internet Bancorp stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.90. The stock had a trading volume of 288 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,365. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $342.82 million, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.79. First Internet Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $41.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

