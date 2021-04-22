First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has $100.00 target price on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $88.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FSLR. JMP Securities upped their price objective on First Solar from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded shares of First Solar from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on First Solar from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on First Solar from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut First Solar from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.67.

FSLR opened at $83.65 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.69 and its 200 day moving average is $89.00. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $37.92 and a fifty-two week high of $112.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $609.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.59 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that First Solar will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $134,044.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,809.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $110,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,730.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,543 shares of company stock valued at $3,069,548. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in First Solar by 2,272.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 297.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 397 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

