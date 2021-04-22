First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Lifted to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $84.00 price objective on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $65.00. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FSLR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on First Solar from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Roth Capital raised their price target on First Solar from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on First Solar in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

FSLR opened at $83.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar has a 52 week low of $37.92 and a 52 week high of $112.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.69 and a 200-day moving average of $89.00.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.19). First Solar had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $609.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $134,044.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,809.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Raffi Garabedian sold 7,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $540,592.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,269.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,543 shares of company stock valued at $3,069,548 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in First Solar by 10,102.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,744 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 96,786 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 184,738 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,232,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth $432,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in First Solar by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,718 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 9,854 shares in the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

