First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (FDEU) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 3rd

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd.

NYSE:FDEU opened at $13.10 on Thursday. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $13.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.70.

In other news, insider James A. Bowen acquired 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.11 per share, for a total transaction of $544,950.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 116,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,408,247.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

About First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

