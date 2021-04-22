First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Purchased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,984,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,363,000 after purchasing an additional 235,159 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,075,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,743,000 after purchasing an additional 181,916 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 325,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,439,000 after purchasing an additional 171,585 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,472,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1,197.2% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 102,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,534,000 after acquiring an additional 94,292 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR opened at $43.98 on Thursday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $27.61 and a one year high of $46.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.57.

