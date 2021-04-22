First United Bank Trust Grows Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

First United Bank Trust raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the quarter. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NYSE NEE traded up $0.83 on Thursday, reaching $78.80. The stock had a trading volume of 114,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,052,493. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.65 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.85. The company has a market capitalization of $154.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.83.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 9,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $741,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,598,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,680 shares of company stock valued at $14,718,893 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.