First United Bank Trust Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

First United Bank Trust decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BND. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the first quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 16,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 50,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 11,485 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 131.9% in the 1st quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 382,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,431,000 after acquiring an additional 6,469 shares during the period.

Shares of BND traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.45. The stock had a trading volume of 27,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,689,561. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.00. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $84.22 and a one year high of $89.59.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.192 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

