First United Bank Trust Purchases 130 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

First United Bank Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,780 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,713 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $356,000. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 20,193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after buying an additional 3,478 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.79.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $374.85. The stock had a trading volume of 34,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,898,754. The company has a market capitalization of $165.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $293.84 and a 1-year high of $393.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $344.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $361.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

