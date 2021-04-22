First United Bank Trust Raises Stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

First United Bank Trust raised its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.13.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $2.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,806,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.11 and a fifty-two week high of $80.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.00. The company has a market capitalization of $56.86 billion, a PE ratio of 75.06 and a beta of 1.33.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.7175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 166.23%.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

