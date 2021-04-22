First United Bank Trust Sells 186 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

First United Bank Trust trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 5.2% during the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 590,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,575,000 after buying an additional 29,130 shares during the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 3.8% during the first quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 49,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,934,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 78.5% during the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 78,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,046,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $146.28. The stock had a trading volume of 81,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,706,685. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.53 and a 1-year high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PEP. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.44.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

