FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FirstCash had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $407.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. FirstCash’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

FCFS stock opened at $67.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.75. FirstCash has a one year low of $51.15 and a one year high of $77.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstCash currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

