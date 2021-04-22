Five9 (FIVN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Five9 to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $127.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Five9 to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $171.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 9.32. Five9 has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $201.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -324.14 and a beta of 0.53.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Five9 from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist upped their price target on Five9 from $165.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Five9 from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Five9 from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Five9 from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.06.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.91, for a total value of $2,273,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,244,199.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 14,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $2,460,167.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,148 shares in the company, valued at $7,791,628.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,481 shares of company stock worth $13,549,594. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

