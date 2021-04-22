Flamingo Tops One Day Trading Volume of $55.55 Million (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded down 14.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Over the last week, Flamingo has traded down 21.8% against the dollar. One Flamingo coin can currently be purchased for $0.76 or 0.00001457 BTC on exchanges. Flamingo has a total market capitalization of $114.06 million and approximately $55.55 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00064574 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.16 or 0.00281914 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004433 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00026665 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $529.54 or 0.01014463 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.67 or 0.00681372 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52,467.41 or 1.00514537 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Flamingo Coin Profile

Flamingo’s launch date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance. The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Buying and Selling Flamingo

