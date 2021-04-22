FLIP (FLP) Trading Down 20.2% This Week

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. FLIP has a market cap of $590,784.84 and $112.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FLIP has traded down 20.2% against the dollar. One FLIP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.53 or 0.00069465 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00019959 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.17 or 0.00744461 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.59 or 0.00095498 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 35.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,755.26 or 0.08802420 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00049403 BTC.

FLIP Coin Profile

FLIP is a coin. Its launch date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 coins. FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip. FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gameflip is marketplace where gamers can buy and sell digital goods. Established in 2014, Gameflip will now leverage blockchain technology to provide a transparent, safe, and frictionless infrastructure for buying and selling of digital goods among gamers, allowing them to own and securely store their digital goods on the blockchain. FLIP is an ERC20 token used as the main currency in the Gameflip platform. “

Buying and Selling FLIP

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

