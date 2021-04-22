Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) to post ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Forte Biosciences’ earnings. Forte Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($6.45) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forte Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.36) to ($1.69). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($1.52). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Forte Biosciences.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.12.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FBRX shares. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Forte Biosciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forte Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, (FBRC) initiated coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBRX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after acquiring an additional 46,089 shares during the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Forte Biosciences by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 84,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Forte Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $2,367,000. Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Forte Biosciences by 218.4% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 58,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 40,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Forte Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,602,000. 53.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FBRX opened at $34.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.30. Forte Biosciences has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $53.99. The company has a market capitalization of $467.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.23.

Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage dermatology company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company is based in Torrance, California.

