Fortem Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Fortem Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,581,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,373,394,000 after purchasing an additional 481,686 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,406,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $539,274,000 after acquiring an additional 675,466 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,072,708 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $411,341,000 after purchasing an additional 45,574 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,045,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $401,070,000 after buying an additional 79,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $283,431,000 after buying an additional 151,489 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $394.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $369.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $381.40. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $319.71 and a 1-year high of $435.58.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $421.24.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

