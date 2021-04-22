Fortem Financial Group LLC Has $925,000 Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Fortem Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KSU. FMR LLC boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,684,000 after acquiring an additional 12,805 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,475,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 419.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 76,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,749,000 after buying an additional 61,387 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $726,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Cowen lifted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $231.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.44.

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock opened at $297.65 on Thursday. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $122.35 and a one year high of $299.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.20, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 31.30%.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

