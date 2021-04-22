Fortem Financial Group LLC Lowers Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Fortem Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,132 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,024,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $289,809,000 after purchasing an additional 17,173 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,370,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,720,000 after buying an additional 11,973 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,527,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,984,000 after buying an additional 321,398 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,795,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 980,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,604,000 after buying an additional 14,648 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.55.

In other news, CFO Derrick A. Jensen sold 36,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total transaction of $2,976,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 373,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,226,439.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $86,032.80. Insiders have sold 158,930 shares of company stock valued at $13,155,010 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PWR opened at $95.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 1.24. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.70 and a 52 week high of $96.49.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.61%. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.87%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

