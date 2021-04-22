Fortem Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Fortem Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,456 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 177.5% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $63.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.54%.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.64.

Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

