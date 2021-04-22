Fortem Financial Group LLC Reduces Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Fortem Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial accounts for approximately 1.2% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 200.1% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 192,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,434,000 after buying an additional 25,144 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 30,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,859,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.09.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $247.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $232.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.74. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.69 and a 12 month high of $249.67.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

In other news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 2,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.20, for a total transaction of $450,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,851,992. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total transaction of $2,044,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,599,984.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,932 shares of company stock valued at $18,164,517. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.