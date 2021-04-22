Fortem Financial Group LLC Sells 685 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Fortem Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Lam Research makes up 2.1% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,507,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,134,000. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 3,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $405.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $591.40.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $643.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $229.69 and a 52-week high of $669.00. The firm has a market cap of $91.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $588.08 and its 200 day moving average is $500.36.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.98 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

