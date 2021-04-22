Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FSUGY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Fortescue Metals Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised Fortescue Metals Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Get Fortescue Metals Group alerts:

OTCMKTS FSUGY traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,707. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.71. Fortescue Metals Group has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $41.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $50.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $4.631 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 12.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Fortescue Metals Group’s payout ratio is 145.10%.

About Fortescue Metals Group

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fortescue Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortescue Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.