FortKnoxster Trading Down 48.8% Over Last Week (FKX)

FortKnoxster (CURRENCY:FKX) traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 22nd. One FortKnoxster coin can now be purchased for about $0.0314 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges. FortKnoxster has a total market capitalization of $4.69 million and approximately $437,900.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FortKnoxster has traded down 48.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About FortKnoxster

FKX is a coin. It was first traded on February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @FortKnoxster. The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster. FortKnoxster’s official website is fortknoxster.com. FortKnoxster’s official message board is medium.com/fortknoxster.

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

