Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Receives Buy Rating from Societe Generale

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Societe Generale in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FOJCY. Oddo Bhf downgraded Fortum Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Monday, April 12th. Commerzbank upgraded Fortum Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Fortum Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of Fortum Oyj stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.78. Fortum Oyj has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $5.57.

Fortum Oyj Company Profile

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

