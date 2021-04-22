Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.06

Shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.06 and traded as low as $6.85. Forward Pharma A/S shares last traded at $7.16, with a volume of 57,287 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.03.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Forward Pharma A/S stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) by 54.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,796 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.75% of Forward Pharma A/S worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.88% of the company’s stock.

About Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)

Forward Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

