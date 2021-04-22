Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Franchise Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.43.

Shares of Franchise Group stock opened at $37.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.11 and its 200 day moving average is $31.97. Franchise Group has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $41.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $496.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.13 million. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 0.94%. As a group, analysts predict that Franchise Group will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%.

In related news, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc acquired 757,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.95 per share, with a total value of $26,457,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Franchise Group in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Franchise Group by 319.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Franchise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Franchise Group in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. 43.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

