Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Shares Gap Up to $37.13

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $37.13, but opened at $38.42. Franchise Group shares last traded at $38.18, with a volume of 563 shares.

FRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.43.

Get Franchise Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.97.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $496.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.13 million. Franchise Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 12.37%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th.

In related news, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc acquired 757,000 shares of Franchise Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.95 per share, for a total transaction of $26,457,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franchise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Franchise Group during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Franchise Group by 319.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Franchise Group during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Franchise Group during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. 43.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franchise Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRG)

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.