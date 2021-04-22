Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) PT Raised to C$195.00

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target upped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$193.00 to C$195.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 10.05% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$230.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Franco-Nevada to C$199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$205.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$188.00 to C$193.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$187.36.

Franco-Nevada stock opened at C$177.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 11.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of C$33.84 billion and a PE ratio of 82.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$156.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$164.32. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of C$133.63 and a 52 week high of C$222.15.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$396.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$334.90 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 3.5999995 EPS for the current year.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

