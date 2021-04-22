freenet (FRA:FNTN) Given a €22.70 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.70 ($26.71) target price on freenet (FRA:FNTN) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on freenet and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €25.50 ($30.00) price target on freenet and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on freenet and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Independent Research set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on freenet and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on freenet and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €21.56 ($25.36).

Shares of FRA:FNTN opened at €20.05 ($23.59) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €20.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of €17.99. freenet has a fifty-two week low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a fifty-two week high of €32.92 ($38.73).

freenet Company Profile

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

