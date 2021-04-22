Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.60% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Fresenius SE & Co is a health care company. It offers products and services for dialysis, hospitals and outpatient treatment. The company’s business segment consists of Fresenius Medical Care is engaged in treating with chronic kidney failure; Fresenius Helios is a hospital operator; Fresenius Kabi supplies essential drugs, clinical nutrition products, medical devices and services and Fresenius Vamed plans, develops and manages healthcare facilities. Fresenius SE & Co is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, February 19th. Nord/LB reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.97. 35,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,917. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $9.17 and a 52 week high of $13.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.36.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

